The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,536 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $2,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barry Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after buying an additional 3,798 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SJM opened at $113.76 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $91.88 and a 1-year high of $131.69. The stock has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.43.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.16. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.10%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SJM. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The J. M. Smucker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.42.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

