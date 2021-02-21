The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Friday. Peel Hunt assumed coverage on The Sage Group in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised The Sage Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Sage Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Monday, November 23rd.

Shares of SGPYY stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.00. The stock had a trading volume of 9,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,022. The Sage Group has a 12-month low of $24.61 and a 12-month high of $41.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.559 per share. This is an increase from The Sage Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. The Sage Group’s payout ratio is 81.56%.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

