The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $229.41 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) will post $229.41 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for The Simply Good Foods’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $234.14 million and the lowest is $226.00 million. The Simply Good Foods posted sales of $227.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, April 5th.

On average, analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods will report full year sales of $919.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $905.00 million to $926.72 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $980.43 million, with estimates ranging from $950.00 million to $991.45 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The Simply Good Foods.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.08. The Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $231.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

SMPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Simply Good Foods from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. DA Davidson cut The Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Simply Good Foods from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on The Simply Good Foods from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Simply Good Foods from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Simply Good Foods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.77.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 1,969.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SMPL traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.12. The stock had a trading volume of 453,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,879. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.84. The Simply Good Foods has a twelve month low of $14.08 and a twelve month high of $32.03. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.64 and a beta of 0.98.

The Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

