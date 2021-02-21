The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,218,590 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,239,938 shares during the quarter. The TJX Companies makes up about 0.7% of Alliancebernstein L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $1,380,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The TJX Companies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,102,434 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,681,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,593 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in The TJX Companies by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,414,339 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,803,835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330,736 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its stake in The TJX Companies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 16,877,265 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,153,224,000 after purchasing an additional 370,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in The TJX Companies by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,483,717 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $892,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in The TJX Companies by 152,536.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,352,184 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,048,401,000 after purchasing an additional 15,342,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

TJX stock opened at $67.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $81.27 billion, a PE ratio of 112.82, a P/E/G ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.62 and its 200 day moving average is $60.73. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $32.72 and a one year high of $70.96.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $10.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. This is an increase from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.95%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TJX shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.31.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

