The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CTO Sells $1,432,985.44 in Stock

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CTO David Randall Pickles sold 1,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $869.53, for a total transaction of $1,432,985.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 46,721 shares in the company, valued at $40,625,311.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

David Randall Pickles also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 19th, David Randall Pickles sold 1,648 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $792.27, for a total transaction of $1,305,660.96.

On Monday, December 21st, David Randall Pickles sold 1,247 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $958.29, for a total transaction of $1,194,987.63.

The Trade Desk stock opened at $903.35 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.00 and a fifty-two week high of $972.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $810.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $684.40. The company has a market capitalization of $42.42 billion, a PE ratio of 309.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $1.83. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 19.65%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TTD shares. Truist raised their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $730.00 to $880.00 in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $750.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $760.00 to $925.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $760.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $741.90.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in shares of The Trade Desk in the third quarter worth $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Trade Desk in the third quarter worth $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Trade Desk in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

