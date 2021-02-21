The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.67% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “The Weir Group PLC provides engineering solutions. The company’s operating segment consists of Minerals, Oil & Gas and Flow Control. Oil & Gas segment provides products and service solutions to upstream, production, transportation, refining and related industries. Flow Control segment designs and manufactures valves and pumps. Minerals segment offers provision of slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support. It also provides specialist support services to the global power generation, industrial and oil and gas sectors. The Weir Group PLC is headquartered in Glasgow, the United Kingdom. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Monday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut The Weir Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised The Weir Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of WEGRY stock opened at $14.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.06. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 2.20. The Weir Group has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $14.67.

About The Weir Group

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly-engineered equipment worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, ESCO, and Oil & Gas. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

