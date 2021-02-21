ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. develops, commercializes and markets automated technologies for CAR-T and other cell-based therapies. The company markets solutions for automated clinical biobanking, point-of-care applications and automation for immuno-oncology. ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc., formerly known as Cesca Therapeutics Inc., is based in Rancho Cordova, California. “

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of ThermoGenesis from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th.

Shares of ThermoGenesis stock opened at $3.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.23. ThermoGenesis has a 52-week low of $1.63 and a 52-week high of $14.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 3.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.99.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ThermoGenesis stock. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 38,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000. Diametric Capital LP owned approximately 0.57% of ThermoGenesis as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ThermoGenesis

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc develops, commercializes, and markets a range of automated technologies for chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-T and other cell-based therapies. It markets a suite of solutions for automated clinical biobanking, point-of-care applications, and automation for immuno-oncology, including its semi-automated, functionally closed CAR-TXpress platform, which streamlines the manufacturing process for the emerging CAR-T immunotherapy market.

