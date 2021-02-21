Thomas J. Seifert Sells 118,832 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 118,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total transaction of $9,912,965.44.

Shares of NET stock opened at $82.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.25 billion, a PE ratio of -210.69 and a beta of -0.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.67. The company has a current ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.05 and a 12 month high of $95.77.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $125.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. On average, equities analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NET shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $30.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cloudflare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NET. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 2,017.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,730,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,394,000 after acquiring an additional 8,317,691 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,114,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912,084 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,862,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,269,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209,662 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter worth $67,697,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,292,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,526 shares during the last quarter. 54.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

