Thugs Finance Price Up 312.4% This Week (THUGS)

Thugs Finance (CURRENCY:THUGS) traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 21st. During the last seven days, Thugs Finance has traded 312.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Thugs Finance token can now be purchased for $22.85 or 0.00039831 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Thugs Finance has a total market capitalization of $18.33 million and $53,429.00 worth of Thugs Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Thugs Finance Profile

Thugs Finance’s total supply is 862,876 tokens and its circulating supply is 802,221 tokens. Thugs Finance’s official website is thugs.fi.

Buying and Selling Thugs Finance

Thugs Finance can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thugs Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thugs Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thugs Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

