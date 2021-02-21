Tompkins Financial Corp Cuts Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Tompkins Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 92.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,277 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,752,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,776,000. Monticello Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,763,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 1,654.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 240,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,393,000 after purchasing an additional 226,899 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,247,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,747,000 after purchasing an additional 193,542 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $73.66 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $64.68 and a 12-month high of $76.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.77.

