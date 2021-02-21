Tompkins Financial Corp Invests $224,000 in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,400 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 86.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. 45.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Franklin Resources news, insider Alok Sethi sold 10,000 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $276,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total value of $40,486.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,653 shares of company stock valued at $360,656. 23.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.83.

Shares of Franklin Resources stock opened at $27.51 on Friday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.91 and a fifty-two week high of $28.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.37 and a 200 day moving average of $22.99.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 14.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is currently 42.91%.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

