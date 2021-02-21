Tompkins Financial Corp Makes New $257,000 Investment in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 805 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,652 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,674,799 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,274,149,000 after purchasing an additional 34,842 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,762,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 1,318 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crystal Rock Capital Management boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 543.5% in the 4th quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management now owns 7,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,579,000 after buying an additional 6,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TDG. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $560.00 to $710.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $484.00 to $668.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $670.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $645.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $597.06.

In other TransDigm Group news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.93, for a total value of $10,498,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.13, for a total transaction of $5,654,187.00. Insiders have sold 94,486 shares of company stock worth $56,210,029 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $600.50 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $200.06 and a 12-month high of $644.83. The company has a market cap of $32.84 billion, a PE ratio of 67.02, a P/E/G ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $586.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $542.25.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

