Tompkins Financial Corp Makes New Investment in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,825 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 42.5% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 10,543,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $487,909,000 after buying an additional 3,145,443 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 5,751,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $265,439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143,744 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 23.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,798,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,861,000 after purchasing an additional 915,299 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,335,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,033,259,000 after purchasing an additional 840,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,986,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $142,500,000 after purchasing an additional 804,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.01% of the company’s stock.

TD opened at $60.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $33.74 and a 12-month high of $60.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.66. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were given a $0.6114 dividend. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This is a boost from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.16%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. National Bank Financial lowered The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.91.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

