Tompkins Financial Corp Purchases Shares of 10,227 Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.67.

In related news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $770,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WY opened at $34.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.34 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $13.10 and a one year high of $35.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.38 and a 200 day moving average of $30.51.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 174.36%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

