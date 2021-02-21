Tompkins Financial Corp Takes Position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 234.8% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 7,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 5,342 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,644,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 5,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 80,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,834,000 after acquiring an additional 8,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rye Brook Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,035,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBB stock opened at $166.31 on Friday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $92.15 and a 1-year high of $174.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $162.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.47.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

