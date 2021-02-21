Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 52,086 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 286,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,086 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $26,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 238,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,067,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,023,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,625,000 after buying an additional 168,568 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 46,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 1,310.0% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth $222,000. 63.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MNST opened at $89.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.88 and its 200 day moving average is $85.12. The company has a market capitalization of $47.33 billion, a PE ratio of 40.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $50.06 and a 12-month high of $95.11.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MNST. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Monster Beverage to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.05.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

