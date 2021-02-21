Toronto Dominion Bank Grows Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 104,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Cummins were worth $23,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Cummins by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 444.2% during the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 62,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,136,000 after buying an additional 50,807 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Cummins by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 purchased a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $775,000. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier acquired a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $2,726,000. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cummins news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 8,389 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.10, for a total transaction of $2,056,143.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,492,107.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill E. Cook sold 2,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.67, for a total value of $515,519.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,954 shares in the company, valued at $4,637,475.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,498 shares of company stock worth $2,816,552 in the last quarter. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $246.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.06. The company has a market cap of $36.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.94. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $101.03 and a one year high of $254.13.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.88%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Cummins from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Cummins from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.62.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

