Toronto Dominion Bank Grows Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,785 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,848 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of Norfolk Southern worth $40,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 841.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,967,153 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $47,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,263 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,519,156 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $325,084,000 after acquiring an additional 752,193 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,182,275 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $280,920,000 after acquiring an additional 418,486 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 386.5% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 391,691 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $93,068,000 after acquiring an additional 311,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 186.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 306,098 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $72,732,000 after acquiring an additional 199,137 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NSC shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $283.00 to $271.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $224.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.96.

In related news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $338,663.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,690. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 227 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total value of $54,275.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,860,676.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,687 shares of company stock valued at $403,241. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NSC opened at $258.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.00 billion, a PE ratio of 33.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $112.62 and a one year high of $258.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $247.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.88.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

