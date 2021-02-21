Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 13,474 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,474 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.05% of Moody’s worth $29,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MCO. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,775,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,417,576,000 after acquiring an additional 83,342 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in Moody’s by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,539,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $737,150,000 after purchasing an additional 35,068 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Moody’s by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,758,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $509,771,000 after buying an additional 82,571 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd lifted its stake in Moody’s by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,697,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $492,668,000 after buying an additional 7,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 2.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,497,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $434,152,000 after buying an additional 37,580 shares during the period. 89.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Moody’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.73.

In other news, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.99, for a total transaction of $11,944,933.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,908 shares in the company, valued at $75,851,530.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 16,223 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.58, for a total transaction of $4,519,403.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,613,767.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $280.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $164.19 and a 12-month high of $305.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $275.49 and a 200-day moving average of $279.97.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.06). Moody’s had a return on equity of 170.55% and a net margin of 34.31%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.02%.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

