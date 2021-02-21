Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) PT Lowered to C$6.50 at TD Securities

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) had its price target lowered by TD Securities to C$6.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a tender rating on the stock.

TRZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Transat A.T. from C$5.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a tender rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Transat A.T. from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.

Get Transat A.T. alerts:

Transat A.T. stock opened at C$4.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,363.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$5.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.04. The firm has a market cap of C$18.85 million and a P/E ratio of -0.38. Transat A.T. has a 1-year low of C$3.56 and a 1-year high of C$16.13.

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 11th. The company reported C($4.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($2.31) by C($1.83). The firm had revenue of C$28.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$138.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Transat A.T. will post -3.3299998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Transat A.T.

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. It develops and markets holiday travel services in packages, including air travel and hotel stays, and air-only formats to 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. The company also operates as an outgoing tour operator to purchase various components of a trip locally or abroad and sell them separately or in packages to consumers in their local markets, through travel agencies, or through the Web.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Transat A.T. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transat A.T. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.