Trexquant Investment LP Invests $5.92 Million in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 118,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,918,000. Snap comprises about 0.6% of Trexquant Investment LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in Snap by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC grew its stake in Snap by 12.9% during the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Snap by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Snap by 0.8% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Snap by 4.0% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 10,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

SNAP traded up $2.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.52. 24,490,634 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,659,080. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.36 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.43. Snap Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.89 and a 52 week high of $65.79.

In related news, Director Joanna Coles sold 2,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $154,544.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,304,013.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 47,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total value of $2,967,162.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,873,673 shares in the company, valued at $117,029,615.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 238,092 shares of company stock valued at $12,715,251 in the last ninety days.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SNAP shares. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Snap in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America raised their target price on Snap to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Cowen lifted their price target on Snap from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Snap from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Snap from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.22.

Snap Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

