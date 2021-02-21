Tri City Bankshares (OTCMKTS:TRCY) Shares Down 0.3%

Tri City Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:TRCY)’s stock price were down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $18.60 and last traded at $18.60. Approximately 2,386 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 3,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.65.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.44.

About Tri City Bankshares (OTCMKTS:TRCY)

Tri City Bankshares Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Southeastern Wisconsin. The company accepts checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, youth and health savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

