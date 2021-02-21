Trident Acquisitions (NASDAQ:TDAC) Trading Up 11.2%

Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDAC)’s stock price shot up 11.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.20 and last traded at $15.63. 1,188,699 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 122% from the average session volume of 535,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.06.

The firm has a market capitalization of $187.06 million, a PE ratio of -142.08 and a beta of 0.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.62.

In related news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 723,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total transaction of $9,170,229.25. Insiders own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Trident Acquisitions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trident Acquisitions during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trident Acquisitions during the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trident Acquisitions in the 4th quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Trident Acquisitions in the 4th quarter worth $154,000. 47.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trident Acquisitions Company Profile (NASDAQ:TDAC)

Trident Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses primarily in the oil and gas or other natural resource sector.

