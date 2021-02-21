Trifast (LON:TRI) Shares Gap Up to $139.00

Trifast plc (LON:TRI)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 139 ($1.82), but opened at GBX 144.50 ($1.89). Trifast shares last traded at GBX 142.96 ($1.87), with a volume of 147,040 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of £187.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 145.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 127.83.

About Trifast (LON:TRI)

Trifast plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and distributes industrial fasteners, and category C components to distributors and original equipment manufacturer assemblers. It offers screws and bolts, nuts, washers, circlips, seals, rings, spacers, pillars, security fasteners, pins and keys, tooling and driver bits, and fasteners for sheet metal and plastic, as well as enclosure, plastic, and other hardware products.

