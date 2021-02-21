Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) Trading Up 4.8%

Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN) shares were up 4.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.95 and last traded at $14.94. Approximately 71,762 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 104,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.26.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.98.

Trinity Capital Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TRIN)

Trinity, an internally managed specialty lending company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, is a leading provider of debt, including loans and equipment financing, to growth stage companies, including venture-backed companies and companies with institutional equity investors.

