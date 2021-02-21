TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) Hits New 12-Month High at $24.01

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $24.01 and last traded at $24.01, with a volume of 1540 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.95.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSC shares. B. Riley upped their target price on TriState Capital from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on TriState Capital from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TriState Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

Get TriState Capital alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $718.31 million, a PE ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.09 and a 200 day moving average of $16.04.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. TriState Capital had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $50.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.55 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSC. Stone Point Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TriState Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,199,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in TriState Capital by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,174,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,237,000 after buying an additional 376,919 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in TriState Capital by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 994,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,309,000 after buying an additional 111,175 shares in the last quarter. Second Curve Capital LLC raised its stake in TriState Capital by 60.1% during the third quarter. Second Curve Capital LLC now owns 269,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after buying an additional 101,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TriState Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,513,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

About TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC)

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

Featured Story: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for TriState Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriState Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.