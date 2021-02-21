Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Shares of Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) rose 5.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $56.90 and last traded at $56.62. Approximately 501,664 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 420,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.80.

TRTN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Triton International from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, CJS Securities raised shares of Triton International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.27. Triton International had a net margin of 22.11% and a return on equity of 15.93%. Sell-side analysts expect that Triton International Limited will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.89%.

In other news, CFO John Burns sold 20,000 shares of Triton International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total value of $902,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,627.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin Valentine sold 4,000 shares of Triton International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,453,265. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,386 shares of company stock valued at $2,637,025. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Triton International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,141,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in Triton International by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 48,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 4,710 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Triton International by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Triton International by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 35,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 5,281 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Triton International during the fourth quarter worth $250,000. 72.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

