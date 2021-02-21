TROY (TROY) Trading Down 0.6% Over Last 7 Days

TROY (CURRENCY:TROY) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. One TROY token can currently be bought for about $0.0090 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. TROY has a total market cap of $80.56 million and approximately $4.77 million worth of TROY was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TROY has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TROY alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $286.88 or 0.00500982 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.67 or 0.00067524 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000937 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.89 or 0.00092358 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.80 or 0.00062519 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.17 or 0.00077138 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00028164 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $218.15 or 0.00380953 BTC.

TROY Token Profile

TROY was first traded on October 15th, 2019. TROY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,905,660,523 tokens. TROY’s official Twitter account is @troytrade. TROY’s official website is troytrade.com. The official message board for TROY is medium.com/troy-trade.

According to CryptoCompare, “Troy Trade is a global prime broker specialized in crypto trading and asset management. It provides crypto brokerage services for institutional clients and professional traders with revolutionary products, including spot & margin trading, derivatives, data, custody, lending and staking in one account. “

Buying and Selling TROY

TROY can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TROY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TROY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TROY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TROY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TROY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.