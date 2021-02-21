TrueUSD Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges (TUSD)

TrueUSD (CURRENCY:TUSD) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. TrueUSD has a market cap of $309.59 million and approximately $116.90 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TrueUSD has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One TrueUSD coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.39 or 0.00059501 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $433.16 or 0.00749379 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.20 or 0.00043600 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00006127 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000243 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.17 or 0.00059112 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00018997 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00003906 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00039068 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,600.44 or 0.04498880 BTC.

About TrueUSD

TrueUSD is a coin. It was first traded on March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 309,583,439 coins. TrueUSD’s official website is www.trusttoken.com. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken.

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueUSD, part of the TrustToken asset tokenization platform, is a blockchain-based stablecoin pegged to the value of USD. In the TrueUSD system, U.S Dollars are held in the bank accounts of multiple trust companies that have signed escrow agreements, rather than in a bank account controlled by a single company. The contents of said bank accounts are published every day and are subject to monthly audits. If someone wants to obtain TrueUSD through the online application, they will need to pass a KYC/AML check. Once that’s complete, they can send USD to one of TrueUSD’s trust company partners. Once the funds are verified by the trust company, their API will instruct the TrueUSD smart contract to issue tokens on a 1 to 1 ratio and to send them to the Ethereum address associated with the account at hand. Once in the wallet, the tokens can be transferred to a friend or used as payment, combining the advantages of fiat (stability and trust) with those of cryptocurrencies (reduced fees and transfer times). The user can also redeem real US Dollars by sending the TUSD tokens back to the smart contract address, which will notify the trust company, and initiate a bank transfer to the user’s account. “

TrueUSD Coin Trading

TrueUSD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

