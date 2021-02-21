TrustSwap Trading 176.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (SWAP)

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded 13.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. In the last seven days, TrustSwap has traded 176.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. TrustSwap has a market cap of $233.68 million and approximately $15.70 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrustSwap token can currently be bought for $3.17 or 0.00005551 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TrustSwap alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $288.07 or 0.00503894 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.50 or 0.00069091 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.66 or 0.00090370 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $36.98 or 0.00064685 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.90 or 0.00078545 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00030355 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $228.37 or 0.00399471 BTC.

About TrustSwap

TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,996,811 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,631,241 tokens. TrustSwap’s official website is trustswap.org.

TrustSwap Token Trading

TrustSwap can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrustSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrustSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrustSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.