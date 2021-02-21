Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $101.31 Million

Equities research analysts expect Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) to report $101.31 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tsakos Energy Navigation’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $99.52 million and the highest is $103.11 million. Tsakos Energy Navigation posted sales of $146.47 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tsakos Energy Navigation will report full-year sales of $500.44 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $490.63 million to $510.24 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $476.73 million, with estimates ranging from $463.37 million to $490.09 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tsakos Energy Navigation.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The shipping company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $105.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.23 million. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 9.73%.

TNP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th.

TNP stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.56. The stock had a trading volume of 89,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,631. The firm has a market cap of $179.55 million, a P/E ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 1-year low of $7.06 and a 1-year high of $23.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation during the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation during the third quarter valued at about $87,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation during the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation during the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Company Profile

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 2, 2020, it operated a fleet of 65 double-hull vessels.

