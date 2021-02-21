Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) VP Sells $114,294.60 in Stock

Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) VP Jessica Sybil-Lynne Johannson sold 1,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total transaction of $114,294.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jessica Sybil-Lynne Johannson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 27th, Jessica Sybil-Lynne Johannson sold 1,310 shares of Tucows stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total transaction of $94,699.90.

On Wednesday, November 25th, Jessica Sybil-Lynne Johannson sold 100 shares of Tucows stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total transaction of $7,240.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TCX opened at $83.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.26. The company has a market cap of $889.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.18 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Tucows Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.50 and a 12-month high of $94.20.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.17). Tucows had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 2.91%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Tucows by 249.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Tucows by 446.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,247 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Tucows during the 3rd quarter valued at about $281,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Tucows by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,501 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Tucows by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,659 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.41% of the company’s stock.

Tucows Company Profile

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment offers mobile services under the Ting Mobile name, including the sale of retail telephony services, mobile phone hardware, and related accessories.

