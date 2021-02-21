Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts Give Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) a C$15.00 Price Target

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) has been assigned a C$15.00 target price by equities researchers at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 16.25% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on IPL. Raymond James increased their price objective on Inter Pipeline from C$15.00 to C$18.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised Inter Pipeline from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$13.50 to C$16.50 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Inter Pipeline from C$14.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Tudor Pickering raised Inter Pipeline to a “hold” rating and set a C$13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, CIBC raised Inter Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$13.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$15.88.

Get Inter Pipeline alerts:

TSE:IPL opened at C$17.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.69 billion and a PE ratio of 26.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$13.76 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.31. Inter Pipeline has a 52 week low of C$5.35 and a 52 week high of C$22.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.12.

Inter Pipeline Company Profile

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

Recommended Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.