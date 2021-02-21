Türkiye Halk Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:THBIY) Upgraded to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Türkiye Halk Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:THBIY) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Türkiye Halk Bankasi A.S. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Get Türkiye Halk Bankasi A.S. alerts:

OTCMKTS THBIY opened at $1.65 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.36. Türkiye Halk Bankasi A.S. has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $2.10.

Türkiye Halk Bankasi A.S. Company Profile

TÃ¼rkiye Halk Bankasi A.S., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services. The company offers various deposit products, including e-deposits, deposit accounts with investment funds, child accounts, accumulated deposit accounts, producing deposit accounts, current TL accounts, time deposit TL/FX accounts, current FX accounts, gold deposit accounts, and safety deposit boxes.

Further Reading: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Türkiye Halk Bankasi A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Türkiye Halk Bankasi A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.