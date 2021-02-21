Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) COO Sells $3,296,918.04 in Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) COO George Hu sold 7,618 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.78, for a total transaction of $3,296,918.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

George Hu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 11th, George Hu sold 2,174 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.98, for a total transaction of $932,602.52.

On Tuesday, February 9th, George Hu sold 5,000 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.00, for a total transaction of $2,045,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 6th, George Hu sold 9,082 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.09, for a total transaction of $2,988,795.38.

On Monday, January 4th, George Hu sold 5,000 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.53, for a total transaction of $1,677,650.00.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, George Hu sold 18,487 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.58, for a total transaction of $5,908,075.46.

Shares of TWLO opened at $425.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.24 billion, a PE ratio of -149.84 and a beta of 1.51. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $68.06 and a one year high of $457.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 10.94 and a quick ratio of 10.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $383.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $310.87.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.55. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. Analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Twilio by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,235,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TWLO shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $350.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $420.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $420.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Twilio from $440.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $436.83.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

