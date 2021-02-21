Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) and Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Critical Survey

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) and Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Profitability

Get Twitter alerts:

This table compares Twitter and Magnite’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Twitter -31.70% -12.42% -7.89% Magnite -30.72% -9.19% -3.64%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Twitter and Magnite, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Twitter 1 22 14 0 2.35 Magnite 0 2 4 0 2.67

Twitter presently has a consensus price target of $55.46, suggesting a potential downside of 23.27%. Magnite has a consensus price target of $35.17, suggesting a potential downside of 39.95%. Given Twitter’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Twitter is more favorable than Magnite.

Risk and Volatility

Twitter has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Magnite has a beta of 2.45, meaning that its stock price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.2% of Twitter shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.3% of Magnite shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Twitter shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of Magnite shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Twitter and Magnite’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Twitter $3.46 billion 16.62 $1.47 billion $1.99 36.32 Magnite $156.41 million 43.08 -$25.48 million ($0.37) -158.27

Twitter has higher revenue and earnings than Magnite. Magnite is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Twitter, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Magnite beats Twitter on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc. operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services. In addition, the company offers a set of tools and public application programming interfaces for developers to contribute their content to its platform, syndicate and distribute Twitter content across their properties, and enhance their Websites and applications with Twitter content. Further, it provides subscription access to its public data feed for data partners. Twitter, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc. operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. Its omnichannel advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various auction types and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions. The company is based in Los Angeles, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.