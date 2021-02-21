Ubex Hits One Day Volume of $462,513.00 (UBEX)

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. One Ubex token can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ubex has traded 108.3% higher against the dollar. Ubex has a total market cap of $1.45 million and $462,513.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00011040 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $340.12 or 0.00590931 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000041 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000011 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 68.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000040 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ubex Token Profile

Ubex (CRYPTO:UBEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,961,564,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,343,945,628 tokens. The official website for Ubex is www.ubex.com. Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ubex’s official message board is medium.com/ubex.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Ubex Token Trading

Ubex can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ubex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

