Ultiledger (ULT) Price Tops $0.0132 on Exchanges

Ultiledger (CURRENCY:ULT) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. One Ultiledger coin can now be purchased for about $0.0132 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ultiledger has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. Ultiledger has a total market cap of $31.27 million and $163,508.00 worth of Ultiledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.54 or 0.00059755 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $434.66 or 0.00751974 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.47 or 0.00044062 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00006138 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000244 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.06 or 0.00058931 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00019016 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00003954 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,618.60 or 0.04530218 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00039120 BTC.

Ultiledger is a coin. Its launch date was July 27th, 2018. Ultiledger’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,364,828,294 coins. The official website for Ultiledger is www.ultiledger.io. The official message board for Ultiledger is medium.com/@ultiledger.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultiledger aims to help any organization (Contains government, business, industry clusters or individuals and communities) that needs to build trust through a new generation of blockchain protocols at a low cost and rapid construction of a distributed financial book of bank-grade security; zero-cost transaction settlement within the ecosystem; improved security, privacy, efficiency and capital availability of the system through the combination of the main chain and sub-chains. Any tangible assets or intangible rights can be issued into digital assets on Ultiledger, completing functions such as confirmation, notarization, trading, circulation, etc., and finally achieving “credit circulation, asset circulation, value circulation”. ULT is the abbreviation of the Ultiledger project's native Token. To some extent, ULT can be regarded as the “gold” of the digital domain, serving as the pricing unit for everything within the ecosystem (including various Tokens); all economic activities will be settled using ULT; the establishment and maintenance of all relationships will also depend on ULT. As the foundation of Ultiledger’s economic ecosystem, ULT will have all the functions of money for social and economic activities – a unit of account, a medium of exchange, a standard of deferred payment, and a store of value. “

Ultiledger can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultiledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultiledger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultiledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

