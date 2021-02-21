Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $43.00 to $55.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Ultra Clean traded as high as $51.95 and last traded at $51.48, with a volume of 10181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.42.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Ultra Clean from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Ultra Clean from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ultra Clean currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

In other news, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 12,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $465,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 108,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,903,768. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 98,438 shares in the company, valued at $3,937,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,930 shares of company stock worth $1,726,014. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the 4th quarter valued at about $916,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 11,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the 4th quarter valued at about $280,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,570,000. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 47.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.98.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.10. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 18.22%. Analysts forecast that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies, a support structures fabricated from steel tubing or folded sheet metal; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

