Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Upgraded to Outperform at Oppenheimer

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) was upgraded by research analysts at Oppenheimer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 31.52% from the company’s previous close. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Under Armour’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Under Armour from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Under Armour from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Under Armour from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.44.

NYSE:UAA opened at $22.81 on Friday. Under Armour has a 1 year low of $7.15 and a 1 year high of $23.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of -13.91, a PEG ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 16.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%. Under Armour’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Under Armour will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UAA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Under Armour by 30.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Under Armour by 14.6% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Under Armour by 4.9% during the third quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Under Armour by 316.1% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 47,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 35,868 shares during the period. Finally, AKO Capital LLP acquired a new position in Under Armour during the third quarter valued at approximately $113,561,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

