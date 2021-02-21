UniLend (UFT) Price Reaches $1.76 on Exchanges

UniLend (CURRENCY:UFT) traded up 15% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. One UniLend token can now be bought for approximately $1.76 or 0.00003103 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. UniLend has a market capitalization of $24.86 million and $3.82 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, UniLend has traded up 23% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.67 or 0.00059192 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $441.61 or 0.00776368 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.76 or 0.00043529 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00006158 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000245 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.73 or 0.00059294 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004239 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00019298 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00039497 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,577.37 or 0.04531092 BTC.

About UniLend

UniLend (CRYPTO:UFT) is a token. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,084,300 tokens. UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject. UniLend’s official website is unilend.finance.

Buying and Selling UniLend

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLend directly using US dollars.

