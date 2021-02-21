United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by Resource Management LLC

Resource Management LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 51.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Resource Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UPS. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 24,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after buying an additional 7,555 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 54,766 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,199 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,202,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

UPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $184.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $184.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.91.

NYSE:UPS opened at $160.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $138.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $161.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.30. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $178.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. Research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.65%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.