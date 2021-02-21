Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,639 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 50,359 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.28% of Universal Health Services worth $32,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 2,720.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 76.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 365 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Universal Health Services from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $117.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.69.

NYSE UHS opened at $129.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.20 and a 52 week high of $143.84.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

