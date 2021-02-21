Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.55

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.55 and traded as high as $13.35. Urstadt Biddle Properties shares last traded at $13.15, with a volume of 1,869 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $529.97 million, a PE ratio of 59.78 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Urstadt Biddle Properties alerts:

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.08). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 6.39%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile (NYSE:UBP)

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.