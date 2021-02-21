US Bancorp DE Has $1.85 Million Stock Holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,344 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Snap were worth $1,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Snap in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Snap in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in Snap by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snap in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Snap by 431.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $65.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.75. The firm has a market cap of $98.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.36 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.43. Snap Inc. has a one year low of $7.89 and a one year high of $65.79.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SNAP shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Snap from $44.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Snap from $27.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Huber Research upgraded Snap from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Snap from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Snap to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.22.

In related news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 47,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total transaction of $2,967,162.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,873,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,029,615.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jared Grusd sold 52,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.37, for a total value of $2,660,039.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,735,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,421,819.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 238,092 shares of company stock valued at $12,715,251.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

