US Bancorp DE Has $1.97 Million Position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,677 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF were worth $1,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 15.7% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000.

Shares of CGW opened at $48.85 on Friday. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a 1-year low of $27.65 and a 1-year high of $49.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.56.

About Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

