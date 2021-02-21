US Bancorp DE Has $2.05 Million Stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

US Bancorp DE decreased its stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,904 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,357 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $2,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Amdocs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Amdocs by 99.7% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amdocs by 33.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Amdocs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Amdocs stock opened at $76.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76. Amdocs Limited has a 1 year low of $44.05 and a 1 year high of $78.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.35.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is an increase from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.26%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Amdocs from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Amdocs in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

