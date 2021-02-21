US Bancorp DE Increases Stock Position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $1,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 130.1% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Euronet Worldwide stock opened at $148.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.27 and a 1 year high of $151.63. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 279.82 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $139.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.80.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.39. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 1.33%. The firm had revenue of $706.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EEFT shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $112.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $115.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $110.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $156.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.55.

In related news, Director Andrzej Olechowski sold 2,496 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.99, for a total transaction of $336,935.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

