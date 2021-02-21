USD Coin Trading Down 0% Over Last 7 Days (USDC)

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. One USD Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC on popular exchanges. USD Coin has a market cap of $7.66 billion and approximately $2.20 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, USD Coin has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get USD Coin alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,959.79 or 0.03416626 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00028313 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 23.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

USD Coin Profile

USDC is a token. Its genesis date was October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 7,829,475,048 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,662,452,948 tokens. USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog. The official website for USD Coin is www.centre.io/usdc. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “USD Coin (USDC) is a fully collateralized US Dollar stable coin. It is built on the open source fiat stable coin framework developed by CENTRE, and Circle is the first of several forthcoming issuers of USDC. USDC is designed to minimize price volatility and it does so by ensuring that every unit of USDC is only created when a corresponding US Dollar is deposited into a reserve bank account. Its major application at this point is as a mechanism for trading and hedging in global crypto capital markets. However, USDC is being adopted for use cases such as lending, payments, investments, and further applications within financial contracts such as derivatives contracts, insurance contracts, and security tokens.Commercial issuers of USDC are required by CENTRE to be licensed to handle electronic money; have audited AML and Compliance programs that meet FATF standards; back all tokens on a fully reserved basis and provide monthly published proof of reserves attested to by certified public auditors; support fungible exchange and redemption of USDC tokens from other authorized issuer members; meet other reporting and review requirements established by CENTRE Note that as a fully collateralized stablecoin, the supply is determined by the USD deposits being taken on issuing services such as circle.com/usdc. Recently, CENTRE announced that Coinbase is joining Circle as a founding member of CENTRE Consortium, and as part of this USDC is now available on Coinbase Pro and coinbase.com. “

Buying and Selling USD Coin

USD Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USD Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USD Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USD Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.