usell.com (OTCMKTS:USEL) Stock Price Down 8.1%

usell.com Inc (OTCMKTS:USEL) shares dropped 8.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.34. Approximately 1,601 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 3,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.

The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.23.

About usell.com (OTCMKTS:USEL)

usell.com, Inc operates as a market maker of used smartphones. It acquires products from individual consumers through its uSell.com Website, as well as from various carriers, big box retailers, and manufacturers through its subsidiary, We Sell Cellular. The company sells its devices to professional buyers, such as brick and mortar retailers, online retailers, large and small wholesalers, small repair shops, large refurbishing providers, and insurance companies, as well as directly to consumers through third party e-commerce platforms.

